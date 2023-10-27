How the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Movie ‘The Blind’ Broke a Record at the Box Office

A movie charting the origin story of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has been a huge money-maker for the company responsible for getting it into theaters.

'The Blind' Is Company's Top-Grossing Movie

The Blind arrived in theaters earlier this month. TV Insider describes the film as an "honest depiction as it touches on the Duck Commander creator's past struggles"

The movie looks at Robertson's life and his marriage to his wife, Kay, prior to starting the duck call brand featured on the popular Duck Dynasty reality show.

The story is dotted with tales of alcoholism, infidelity and Robertson's perseverance.

Fathom Events, the company responsible for distributing The Blind to theaters, is finding success with the faith-based movie.

Deadline reports The Blind is the highest-grossing release ever for Fathom Events — the website says the movie had grossed $15.7 million in North America coming into this week.

"From the beginning, we knew how special this film was, and we were eager to support it in the best way possible," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt tells Deadline.

The Blind marks the first time Fathom attempted an extended run for a movie (the company typically sticks to special, limited releases).

'People Don't Go to The Theater to Watch Hard Stories'

Robertson shared on Instagram that there was some doubt how the movie would actually do in theaters, given its subject matter.

"They told me people don't go to the theater to watch hard stories like The Blind these days," he said in a post celebrating Fathom's milestone.

"Well, my story is about as messy as they come, but I said if just one person gets to know Jesus in that theater it's worth it."

The Blind is still playing in select theaters across the country. A theater finder for the movie is available on Fathom's website.