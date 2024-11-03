Duck Dynasty: Willie + Korie Robertson Got a Grandbaby for Halloween

Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson just became grandparents for the eighth time over, and this time around, it's a Halloween Eve baby.

The couple's daughter Rebecca Robertson and her husband John Reed Loflin welcomed their third child on Wednesday (Oct. 30), a baby boy named Xander Reed. After soaking up the happy news privately for a few days, Rebecca announced the baby's birth on social media on Saturday (Nov. 2), writing that his arrival on Halloween Eve was "perfectly fitting for our family.

"We're already so smitten with our little boo!" she added.

Along with the birth announcement, Rebecca shared the first photos of Xander, including a couple of close-up shots of his earliest days in the hospital, and one cuddling in his mom's arms.

On her Instagram stories, she also shared video of the first time the couple's two older children -- five-year-old son Zane and almost-three-year-old daughter Holland -- met their little brother.

The holiday birth also gave Rebecca and John Reed a chance to share an especially authentic Halloween costume this year. Shortly before announcing Xander's birth, they staged an "undead hospital patient" photo shoot, with Rebecca walking the halls barefoot in a hospital gown, IV hooked to her arm. They used some (presumably) fake blood to complete the look.

John Reed also shared a birth announcement on social media, writing "We love this baby boy with every inch of our hearts!" He also shared several Instagram Stories snapshots from the hospital, including photos of family members meeting little Xander.

"Love him so much!!!!" Korie Robertson replied in a comment on John Reed's birth announcement.

Holiday birthdays are becoming a bit of a tradition in the Robertson household, since Xander is the second of Rebecca and John Reed's three children to be born on or around a major holiday. The couple's daughter Holland was born on Christmas Eve of 2021.

Rebecca is the oldest of Willie and Korie Robertson's six children, though she's been in the family for the shortest amount of time.

At 16, she arrived in the U.S. as an exchange student from Taiwan.

Though the Robertsons never officially adopted her, they consider her a daughter just the same as the rest of their kids.

As of Xander's birth, Willie and Korie are now grandparents to eight children in total.