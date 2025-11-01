Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach has been hospitalized in Los Angeles following surgery, prompting an outcry of concern from fans online.

But according to new updates from her friends and former co-stars, the 71-year-old actress is "going to be fine."

Why Is Catherine Bach Hospitalized?

Parade reports that Bach has been hospitalized with an embolism after undergoing surgery.

Have Catherine Bach's Dukes of Hazzard Co-Stars Spoken Out About Her Health?

Yes.

Her onetime Dukes co-star, Ben Jones — who played Cooter Davenport on the iconic show — turned to social media on Thursday (Oct. 30) to share the news of Bach's hospitalization with fans in a since-deleted post.

He also asked for prayers.

“Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis," Jones wrote alongside his wife, Alma.

"Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma."

A separate post shared that Bach's appearances set for the weekend at Jones' Cooter's Place location in Nashville have been canceled.

John Schneider — who played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard — later turned to social media to share an update, writing, "Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away.

"Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine," he added.

"She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!"

Tom Wopat played Luke Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, and he also provided an update.

Bach has not commented publicly on her hospitalization.

Who Is Catherine Bach?

Catherine Bach became a television icon during the run of The Dukes of Hazzard for her portrayal of Daisy Duke, whose cousins, Bo and Luke Duke, were the show's main characters.

Her signature cutoff denim short shorts inspired the Daisy Dukes fashion trend and sold millions of posters at the height of her fame on the iconic television show, which ran from 1979-1985.

What Has Catherine Bach Done Since The Dukes of Hazzard?

According to IMDb, Bach has undertaken a number of other acting roles in the years since The Dukes of Hazzard left the airwaves.

She has acted in television shows including Monk, Hawaii Five-0 and more, and she appeared on The Young and the Restless as Anita Lawson from 2012-2019.

Bach has also reprised the character of Daisy Duke for several Dukes of Hazzard reunion films, video games and more.

How Old Is Catherine Bach?

Catherine Bach was born on March 1, 1954. She is currently 71 years old.