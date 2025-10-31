The Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach has been hospitalized "on an emergency basis" in Los Angeles, and one of her co-stars turned to fans online to ask for prayers.

Who Is Catherine Bach?

Catherine Bach shot to fame during the run of The Dukes of Hazzard for her portrayal of Daisy Duke, whose cousins, Bo and Luke Duke, were the show's protagonists.

Her signature cutoff denim short shorts inspired the Daisy Dukes fashion trend and sold millions of posters at the height of her fame on the iconic TV program, which ran from 1979-1985.

Why Is Catherine Bach Hospitalized?

Parade reports that Bach has been hospitalized with an embolism after undergoing surgery.

Her former Dukes co-star, Ben Jones — who played mechanic Cooter Davenport on the show — turned to social media on Thursday (Oct. 30) to share the news with fans in a since-deleted post.

“Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis," he wrote alongside his wife, Alma.

"Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma."

A subsequent post shares that Bach's scheduled appearances for the weekend at Jones' Cooter's Place location in Nashville have been canceled.

Bach has not commented publicly on her hospitalization.

What Has Catherine Bach Done Since The Dukes of Hazzard?

According to IMDb, Bach has kept busy with various other acting roles in the years since The Dukes of Hazzard left the airwaves.

She has appeared on television shows including Monk, Hawaii Five-0 and more, and she starred on The Young and the Restless as Anita Lawson from 2012-2019.

Bach has also reprised the character of Daisy Duke for a string of Dukes of Hazzard reunion films, video games and more.

How Old Is Catherine Bach?

Catherine Bach is currently 71 years old. She was born on March 1, 1954.