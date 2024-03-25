Dwayne Johnson sang a special song from the animated movie Moana for a 2-year-old named Naomi who is battling a brain disorder.

The actor revived his character, Maui, to deliver her favorite song "You're Welcome" in a partnership with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Just before diving into the song, Johnson explained how important the moment was for him.

"I have something really special to share with you guys," he says in a video posted to social media. "It's pretty important as well, and I want you guys to be a part of it, because I do believe that energy and positivity and mana, I believe that it is real. And it has a real impact and affect on people who need it, especially children."

Johnson also notes out that Moana is Naomi's favorite movie and the song "You're Welcome" is her favorite song from the 2016 film.

What Is the Make-a-Wish Foundation?

The Make-a-Wish Foundation is dedicated to granting the wishes of children who are battling critical illnesses. The organization believes in creating life-changing moments for these children and their families to bring them hope and courage in the midst of their struggles.

Several country artists have worked with Make-a-Wish over the years. In 2023, Lainey Wilson granted the wish of a child named Jonathan as she gave him a VIP experience he'll never forget at one of her shows.

Will Dwayne Johnson Return for Moana 2?

The first Moana film hit theaters eight years ago, but a second installment is set to arrive in 2024. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, while Auli'i will be back as the titular character.

Disney released a brief announcement for the sequel revealing it is set to premiere this November.