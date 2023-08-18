Lainey Wilson and Make-a-Wish Give a Young Boy a Birthday He Won’t Soon Forget

Lainey Wilson partnered with Make-a-Wish to grant a request for a young fan at the Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester, Ohio, recently.

Wilson helped bring Johnathan, aka "J," to the 2023 event, where she provided him with a "next level" experience.

She even brought him onstage, and the moment was electric. Johnathan was eagerly waiting for his minute in the spotlight, and he dressed for the occasion in top-to-bottom Western attire: Boots, cowboy hat, giant belt buckle and of course, fresh blue jeans.

The young man seemed in awe, as he could not believe the moment he had wished for was finally coming true.

Wilson captioned the photo and video of the moment, "Johnathan 'J,' I hope it was the best birthday yet."

A scroll through Wilson's Instagram post shows the country star holding Johnathan’s hand onstage as she and the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" to him. The two also shared a hug backstage in a heartfelt moment that brought a smile to J's face.

Wilson gifted Johnathan with some autographed swag that he was carrying around proudly with him.

The country star just wrapped up her supporting role on Luke Combs’ massive World Tour. Next up, she’s scheduled to join Eric Church for select dates of his The Outsiders Revival Tour. Wilson will also hit the road with Hardy on his The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour, kicking off on Aug. 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

