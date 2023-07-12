Eagles Add Six More Dates to the Long Goodbye Tour

Eagles have added six more dates to their Long Goodbye farewell tour.

The trek is still scheduled to kick off Sept. 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden, but the band has now added second shows to six locations: New York, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta and St. Paul. Steely Dan will serve as the opening act on all dates.

You can see a complete list of tour dates, with the new additions in bold, below.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in an earlier press release. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful."

The band's current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey. Tickets for all shows will be available starting July 14.

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023

Sept. 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

