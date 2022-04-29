Easton Corbin is returning to country radio with his summer-ready new single, “I Can’t Decide,” which drops Friday (April 29).

Corbin co-wrote the new song alongside Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley and Wade Kirby, and the upbeat track chronicles a sweet romantic story of a guy being completely head over heels for his dream girl.

“‘Cause you look good in any kind of light / Dashboard full moon, candlelit night / I can’t decide which side of you I want to see tonight,” Corbin confesses in the chorus over vibrant guitar lines and steady drumbeats.

“I really wanted this song to make people roll down their windows, feel the summer breeze and jam out with the melody,” Corbin tells Taste of Country of his latest offering. “Thankfully, I think this single does exactly that.”

“I Can’t Decide” and another new track, “Let’s Do Country Right,” are the latest songs Corbin has released with his new label home, Stone Country Records. Co-owned by industry veterans Benny Brown, Paul Brown and Jason Sellers of Brown Sellers Brown Management, the record label launched in January 2022 with Corbin and newcomer Ben Gallaher.

Earlier in March, Corbin released his debut song with Stone Country Records, “Marry That Girl.” The tender ballad was also featured on the Fox hit reality television show Joe Millionaire the very same day it dropped.

With this new business deal inked, Corbin is gearing up for an exciting year with much more new music to share with both new and longtime fans he’s made over his extensive career.

“This year has already proved how great things are going to be in the future. Once I signed my new record deal with Stone Country Records, they’ve encouraged me to just keep releasing music… which is exactly what I want to do,” shares the “A Little More Country Than That” singer.

“Seeing the excitement from the fans and the label when we have a new release just keeps things rolling,” he adds. “I’m currently working on a new record that’ll be released later this year and I can’t wait to share more on that.”