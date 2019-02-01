Will Easton Corbin Land in the Top Videos of the Week?

Easton Corbin has just released a down-home new video for his current single, "Somebody's Gotta Be Country." Will it make it into the countdown of the top country videos of the week? That's up to readers like you.

Corbin filmed the new clip at his actual farm, and it shows him just going about the day-to-day country life that's his routine when he's not working. He's facing off for votes against new videos from Tucker Beathard and a new country boy band called King Calaway.

Taste of Country presents the most popular videos in country music every Friday, based on the results of weekly reader voting. If you want to see your favorites in the top spots, vote as often as you can, and share this poll to encourage your country music-loving friends to vote as much as they can, too.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.