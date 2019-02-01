Will Easton Corbin Land in the Top Videos of the Week?
Easton Corbin has just released a down-home new video for his current single, "Somebody's Gotta Be Country." Will it make it into the countdown of the top country videos of the week? That's up to readers like you.
Corbin filmed the new clip at his actual farm, and it shows him just going about the day-to-day country life that's his routine when he's not working. He's facing off for votes against new videos from Tucker Beathard and a new country boy band called King Calaway.
The countdown looks pretty different this week. Home Free are back at No. 1 with their cover of Boyz II Men's "End of the Road," but in a surprise move, Pistol Annies surge to No. 2 this week, while Toby Keith is in at No. 3 with "Don't Let the Old Man In." Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae are next. Kane Brown and Cassadee Pope are still among the most popular videos with our readers, while Maren Morris debuts at No. 8 this week with her brand-new video for "Girl." Hunter Hayes and Kacey Musgraves round out the Top 10 this week after a week of intense voting.
Taste of Country presents the most popular videos in country music every Friday, based on the results of weekly reader voting. If you want to see your favorites in the top spots, vote as often as you can, and share this poll to encourage your country music-loving friends to vote as much as they can, too.
Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.
- 10
"High Horse"Kacey Musgraves
- 9
"Dear God"Hunter Hayes
- 8
"Girl"Maren Morris
- 7
"Take You Home"Cassadee Pope
- 6
"Good as You"Kane Brown
- 5
"Friends Don't"Maddie & Tae
- 4
"Doin' Fine"Lauren Alaina
- 3
"Don't Let the Old Man In"Toby Keith
- 2
"Got My Name Changed Back"Pistol Annies
- 1
"End of the Road"Home Free