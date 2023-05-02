Sunday's (May 7) episode of American Idol will have some new faces on the panel of judges. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette have been selected to fill in for mainstay judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who will be attending the coronation of King Charles III.

The show announced the news during its latest episode. It was the first time the contestants heard the news, and they couldn't contain their excitement.

Neither has performed or judged on the show previously. In addition to sitting in the judges' seats, Morissette will serve as a mentor to the remaining contestants. Each of the Top 8 will select one of her hits to perform. They will also be paired up to sing duets of Sheeran's songs. Both guest judges are expected to take the stage and sing during the episode.

As a special treat, Richie and Perry will be making a virtual appearance from Windsor Castle as a part of the night's entertainment. Both are scheduled to perform as a part of the Coronation Concert celebrating the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan — who won't be a part of the royal engagement — first teased the news of temporary judges earlier this week. The country superstar promised they were big names who have been covered multiple times over the years by hopeful contestants — which is all true.

American Idol returns Sunday, May 7, with a battle between the Top 8 contestants. Fans can tune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on ABC.