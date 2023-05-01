American Idol will look a little different than usual next week, as judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — who, together, make up two thirds of the judging panel — are both headed across the pond to participate in the Coronation Concert celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning.

The big concert is on Sunday (May 7), which is also a night that Idol airs live, as the Top 7 perform for the judges. But with Richie and Perry overseas at London's Westminster Abbey, Bryan will have to hold down the fort himself.

Fortunately, he's going to have some big-name guest judges by his side.

In conversation with ET Online, Bryan remained pretty tight-lipped about exactly who those judges will be. "I'm already lucky to keep being a part of the show. You're not getting me kicked off Idol," the singer jokes when asked for hints about who will be stepping in to replace the two judges.

Still, he did offer up a couple of cryptic clues about what fans can expect when they tune in.

"It's big time. I cannot tease, but I think the viewers at home will be really, um, they'll love who we have [filling in]," Bryan says. "The people that we have filling in, I mean, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine."

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights on ABC. This week, the show trimmed down its list of contestants dramatically, dropping from 26 contenders going into the Showstopper Round to just 12 remaining as of Sunday night (April 30).

