Excuuuuse me, Ella Langley has found her vocal mini-me! The country singer shared a video of a young girl singing her popular song "You Look Like You Love Me" just like the original.

In the video, originally posted on TikTok, the young singer sits with her legs tucked up in front of her and a bowl of some kinds of treat in her hands. She stirs her food while belting out the chorus of the country hit.

The magic comes when she hits the word "home." The lyric is seasoned with an extra pinch of twang as she nails her vocal run.

"I'm obsessed with her," Langley writes in the comments of the original video.

Ella Langley Shares Video of Her Vocal Mini-Me

The "Weren't for the Wind" hitmaker posted the same video to her own social media writing, "Me and this girl are same same."

Several other country singers jumped into the comments section to share more love.

"The accent got me," Carly Pearce writes.

"Babygirl crushed the riff on 'home,'" Kassi Ashton adds.

"She killed this," Tenille Townes says.

Has Ella Langley Always Had a Country Twang?

As a native of Hope Hull, Ala., it's no surprise that Langley has a natural Southern accent when she speaks, but it wasn't always present in her singing voice. Early on in her career, she had a much more polished vocal approach, unlike the smoky, sultry voice she's become known for.

Fans were baffled to see an old video of Langley from 2018. It was a music video from her song "Here," and the voice we hear coming out of her mouth is a bit more poppy and punchy than what she has developed since then.

Although it was only seven years ago, her style was completely different.

Also, she didn't have bangs back in the day, which just feels wrong.