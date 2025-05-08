Talk about a grow-up, Ella Langley!

Although it feels like the country newcomer just popped up out of nowhere last year with her smash hit "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Riley Green, she's actually been grinding for years.

And she's changed in that time — a lot.

An old music video of Langley's recently surfaced on social media and fans can't wrap their head around what they just saw.

"How tf is this the same person," ryans_1776 writes. "Literally doesn't even look like her or I'm just stupid lmao. I'm not saying it's not her but how does one change in both sound and appearance drastically."

The clip in question is from an old music video for a song called "Here" that Langley evidently released in 2018. Although the full video is hard to find, there is evidence of her working on it during her time at Auburn University around that time.

The country star looks notably different in the clip. First off, she's missing her signature bangs, and her hair looks to be a lighter brown, which is a contrast to the dark locks she's rocking these days.

Her voice also sounds a bit more poppy and punchy than it does today. In 2025, Langley opts for a smokey, sultry delivery in her songs.

Fans Can't Believe This Throwback Video of Ella Langley

The comments are filled with fans both scratching their heads and applauding Langley's evident glow-up.

"Ella's voice has matured into a distinct deep, smoky voice that I love," tabrown1228 writes. "What a talent!"

"I still can't wrap my head around this," cullywoods shares. "She doesn't look or sound the same."

"She looks a lot like Isla Fisher here (but brunette)," julie_norcal points out.

"I'd never even know that was her! Looks like a totally different person," brittanykeaton601 adds.

"We all gotta start somewhere," _bri_noel says.

It's encouraging to see Langley be so dedicated to her dreams and even more inspiring to see her achieve them, too.

She's nominated for a whopping eight ACM Awards this year, and she's already won two of them — New Female Artist of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for the music video for "You Look Like You Love Me."

The 2025 ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (May 8).