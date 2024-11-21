Excuuuuuse us, but Ella Langley's viral bangs were never in her original playbook for becoming a country music star.

In fact, they are the result of a mistake she made.

"Well I didn't do it on purpose," she admitted ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

"Before a show, I was stressed out and I needed my ... I just had little, like side bangs. Not really bangs," she explains.

"And I cut it and it was so bad. Like genuinely, how am I gonna play a show like this."

As she tells the story, she uses her thumb and forefinger to show just how short she accidentally trimmed her bangs.

"I just told my hairdresser, I was like, 'Bruh, you just gotta send it,'" she recounts. "And then she sent it on the bangs."

The bangs have since become a signature look for Langley, but she originally she didn't plan on keeping them.

"I thought I would grow them out maybe, and I don't think I'm ever allowed to grow my bangs out again," she confesses. "Yeah, now they're glued to my face."

Listen to the story in the video below.

What Does Ella Langley Look Like Without Bangs?

It appears it was only a few months ago that Langley's fashion mishap happened. You don't have to scroll back too far on her social media feed to find a photo of her sans bangs.

A video from March promoting her song "Nicotine" shows the singer with her hair much longer, face-framing pieces parted down the middle. It's almost odd to see her forehead after months of it being concealed!

Needless to say, she's created a signature look for herself that is very flattering on her.