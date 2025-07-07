Before Ella Langley became one of the fastest-rising names in country music, she was on a completely different path.

During a chat with Taste of Country Nights, Langley talked about her go-to dance moves while she's performing concerts — it turns out, she's kind of a professional.

"Spins. Been doing a lot of spinning around. I danced actually my whole life, all throughout high school," the "You Look Like You Love Me" singer reveals.

"Won two state championships doing that, so I'm always trying new stuff."

When Langley started high school at Hooper Academy in Hope Hull, Ala., she decided to try her hand at singing, too, entering talent shows and even playing local venues.

Clearly, that was the right call — her song "Weren't for the Wind" is No. 1 at country radio this week.

Now she's winning awards for her singing — kind of like a state championship, right? She recently became a first-time and five-time ACM Awards winner on the same night.

Sounds like Langley has always had the power to entertain and hold an audience's attention, she just shifted her focus to a passion that she wanted to explore more than dancing.

Still, you should keep your eyes on her if you get the chance to see her live, because she might just bust a move.

