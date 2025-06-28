Ella Langley made this little girl's night life!

Shortly after discovering — and becoming obsessed with — her vocal mini-me on social media, Langley was able to give seven-year-old Cecilia Maxwell the perfect birthday surprise.

And it all came with a little help from Cecilia's mom, Ally.

After coordinating with Langley's team, not only did Cecilia get to see Langley perform, but she got to meet her backstage. During Riley Green's tour stop in Huntington, W.V., Ally got to surprise her daughter with a meet and greet with the show's opener.

“Honestly, if you’ve ever been around little kids, you know you can’t tell them something exciting too soon or they’ll explode with anticipation," Ally explains. "Plus, I truly didn’t think it was actually going to happen — I thought I was being punked! So to avoid any disappointment, I kept it quiet. Only a few people knew."

“When Ella’s sidekick came to meet us, I told her, ‘Hang on a sec, she doesn’t even know she’s going backstage yet,'" she adds.

But that was only the first surprise of the night. There was another one up Langley's sleeve that even Ally didn't know about.

It was at that meet and greet that the "Weren't for the Wind" singer asked Cecilia if she would join her on stage. The young fan was more than eager to join her idol in a special performance.

“Not even a little bit," Ally said when asked if her daughter was nervous to sing in front of all those people. "After Ella’s set, she kept asking, ‘When is Riley Green going to get off the stage so I can sing?’ She was more than ready. She loves being the center of attention and hosts many concerts at home, so this was right up her alley.”