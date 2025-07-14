Kid Rock Makes His Band Do This as Soon as They Walk Off the Stage

When Kid Rock and his band are finished playing a concert, the first thing they do when they get off the stage is something Kid himself mandated.

Similar to professional sports players, the whole band must go backstage after a show and watch the footage of their performance, so they can talk about what they could have done better.

Ella Langley was a guest on With Bev Rainey, where she spilled the beans.

"My roommate, Trey Lewis, he was on tour with Kid for like a year and he said that he goes back in his greenroom, and then makes him and his band watch the tape immediately afterwards and they go through their show, just like a football game," she shares.

In most levels of football, games are recorded in some capacity, so teams can watch them back with the ability to rewind and hash out their plays, and where they might improve.

Kid Rock has been playing with the Twisted Brown Trucker Band since 1994.

There is no doubt that over the past 31 years, the group has become tight-knit enough to be honest with one another, so when they roll back the tape of their performance, they are likely able to be critical of themselves and others.

Uncle Kracker, who has been with Kid since Day 1, told us that everything Kid Rock does is with great attention and always extravagant, so hearing that he is this astute about his band's performance tracks with his success in the music industry for more than three decades.

