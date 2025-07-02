Top 40 Country Songs for July 2025 [RANKED]

Ella Langley is very close to her first solo No. 1 country radio hit, but "Weren't for the Wind" is making an impact elsewhere, as well.

Is a surge in sales and streaming enough to push her to the front of the Top 40 Country Songs for July 2025 list?

She's got tough competition in Morgan Wallen, who makes up more than 10 percent of this list. Keep reading to see all 40 songs, as well as the best songs of 2025 overall.

As always, the July 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for June 2025:

Morgan Wallen, “I Got Better” (15)

Zach Top, “Good Times & Tan Lines” (20)

Meghan Patrick, “Golden Child” (30)

Bubbling Under:

Chase Matthew, "Darlin'"

Tim McGraw (Feat. Parker McCollum), "Paper Umbrellas"

Megan Moroney, "6 Months Later"

Top 5 Country Songs of July 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Just in Case" (-) — This is the first of five Morgan Wallen songs on this list.

2. Morgan Wallen Feat. Tate McRae, "What I Want" (+3) — Despite no country radio airplay, "What I Want" remains a top streamer.

3. Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind” (+6) — Ella Langley is making it clear she won't be a one-hit wonder. This song is succeeded at radio, on streaming playlists and sales charts.

4. Brandon Lake + Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (-1) — If this was a Jelly Roll song featuring Brandon Lake, it may have already hit No. 1 on radio charts.

5. Bailey Zimmerman + Luke Combs, “Backup Plan” (+8) — Zimmerman's no-nonsense country-rock hit is one of the best songs of summer 2025.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Riley Green, “Worst Way” (-4)

7. Shaboozey, “Good News” (+3)

8. Corey Kent, “This Heart” (+12)

9. Sam Barber Feat. Avery Anna, “Indigo” (+2)

10. Morgan Wallen, “I’m the Problem” (-2)

11. Scotty McCreery & Hootie & the Blowfish, “Bottle Rockets” (+20) — NEW SCOOTER AND FRIENDS EP JULY 18!

12. Sam Hunt, “Country House” (+7)

13. Thomas Rhett, “After All the Bars Are Closed” (+12)

14. Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo” (-8)

15. Morgan Wallen, “I Got Better”

16. Tucker Wetmore, “3,2,1” (+2)

17. Jelly Roll, “Heart of Stone” (+6)

18. Russell Dickerson, “Happen to Me” (-3)

19. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy” (-3)

20. Zach Top, “Good Times & Tan Lines”

21. Eric Church, “Hands of Time” (+8)

22. Jordan Davis, “Bar None” (+17)

23. Nate Smith, “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (-6)

24. Morgan Wallen Feat. Post Malone, “I Ain’t Coming Back” (-12)

25. Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, “You Had to Be There” (-3)

26. Rascal Flatts & Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You” (+10)

27. Hudson Westbrook, “House Again” (-1) — NEW TEXAS FOREVER ALBUM JULY 25!

28. Tyler Hubbard, “Park” (-)

29. Luke Bryan, “Country Song Came On” (+5)

30. Meghan Patrick, “Golden Child”

31. Josh Ross, “Single Again” (-10)

32. Hardy, “Favorite Country Song” (+6)

33. Ernest, “Would If I Could” (-3)

34. Parker McCollum, “What Kinda Man” (-1)

35. Blake Shelton, “Stay Country or Die Tryin’”

36. Keith Urban, “Straight Line” (-4)

37. Parmalee, “Cowgirl”

38. Dierks Bentley, “She Hates Me” (-1)

39. George Birge, “It Won’t Be Long”

40. Kane Brown, “2 Pair”

