In one respect, Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney's "You Had to Be There" lyrics are so relatable, every country fan alive will be able to find their story in the song.

In another, "You Had to Be There" is about an experience so rare that these two artists are part of a small minority that'll ever know what it feels like.

This song captures the electricity of a live country music show. Its first verse zeroes on in the excitement of fans getting ready for the concert, breaking in a new set of cowboy boots and sneaking kisses under the neon glow of the stage lights.

That's the part that any listener can relate to: Many country fans first fell in love with the genre because of the magic of live music.

But what happens next takes that magic to a whole new level.

Moroney and Chesney sing about what it's like to go from country fan to country star, and to experience all the excitement of live music point from the vantage point of the singer on stage, staring out over a sea of cheering fans.

At one point in the song, Moroney gets even more specific: "Going 'round the world with the King of No Shoes," she sings, referring to her opening spot on Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour.

She isn't shying away from how specifically this song talks about her life and her rise to stardom.

Before she releases "You Had to Be There" on Friday (May 9), she showed fans a sheet of the song's handwritten lyrics dated the day she wrote it: Dec. 19, 2024.

The lyrics are pasted into what appears to be a scrapbook from the Sun Goes Down Tour, on a page dated New Year's Day of 2025.

Beneath the lyrics is a handwritten message from Chesney himself.

"What an amazing way to start 2025," he writes. "Megan gave me the gift of music with a song she wrote about our tour together!! Nobody has ever written a song for me before. What a gift ... Love you Megan!"

Here Are Megan Moroney + Kenny Chesney's "You Had to Be There" Lyrics:

5 girls in the mirror putting makeup on / There's boys downstairs playing drinking songs / Circled up 'round a hand-me-down guitar / Singing oh-oh-oh

Brand new boots that we're 'bout to break in / Bought some nosebleed seats / Summer money well-spent / Parking lot, take a shot, steal a kiss / And we're ready to go...

Chorus:

I see the lights / I hear the band / Feels like the whole world's in our hands / Soakin' it up / Breathin' it in / One day we'll say 'Remember when' / We were so alive / I swear that night / There was magic in the air / You had to be there

7 years later got a different point of view / Got soundcheck in 10 and my own dressing room / Going 'round the world with the King of No Shoes / Singing oh

Can't tell you how fast time's gonna fly by / Keep your heart on your sleeve and your chin held high / Baby hold on tight and don't let go...

We made the memories / We got the pictures / But you had to be there / You can't fake it / That kind of feeling / You had to be there...

Oh, we were there