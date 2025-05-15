Scotty McCreery didn't just sample "Hold My Hand" by Hootie & the Blowfish for his new song "Bottle Rockets" — the nostalgic summer ballad actually includes brand new vocals from Darius Rucker and friends.

"Bottle Rockets" will be featured on Scotty McCreery's next project.

The four original songwriters are listed among the 12 writers on the new song.

"Hold My Hand" was the debut single for "Hootie & the Blowfish," released in 1994 (McCreery wasn't even a year old).

Through the first verse and most of the chorus, McCreery sings an original mid-tempo country song that could easily become a hit on the radio this summer. Then he calls on the famous '90s rock band to sing one of the most famous refrains in music history.

Toward the end, lead singer Rucker is allowed to sing a few lines solo as his band backs him in a way everyone recognizes.

It's not quite fair to call this an interpolation or a sample — "Hold My Hand" is used in the story of this song, similar to how Cole Swindell used "Heads Carolina, Tails California" in his No. 1 hit "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

There's little doubt that McCreery and Rucker's friendship helped make this original collaboration possible. Pencil them in for a Vocal Event nomination at an awards show in 2025-26, and maybe even a live television performance.

Scotty McCreery (Feat. Hootie & the Blowfish), "Bottle Rockets" Lyrics:

Everybody's got a summer that they can't forget / They hold on to and go back to / Mine's on the Carolina coast / Still burning in my mind like a red sunset / Chasing embers until September / What I remember most.

Chorus:

Bottle rockets in the sky / Bare feet in the sand / Bonfire in her eyes / Cold beer in a can / Moonlight on the wave / Her kiss in the dark / The smile on her face when she makes me break out my guitar and play / (Hootie & the Blowfish sing) Hold my hand / Hold my hand.

I can still feel her fingers wrapped up in mine / Can still hear her laughing, can see her dancing / You're making more than that sundress spin / Who says you can't go back in time / Yeah when that song, it comes on / I'm on rewind and I'm 17 again.

Repeat Chorus (Darius Rucker included)

Hootie & the Blowfish

I got a hand for you / Yeah I got a hand for you / I wanna run with you / I wanna run with you.

Repeat Chorus

Rucker

I wanna love you the best that I can (X 3).

