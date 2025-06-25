Morgan Wallen's new radio single "I Got Better" is unique among his catalog of heartbreak songs. The moody country groove carries lyrics that convince you he's better after breakup.

Little more than guitar and drums open "I Got Better," the second song on his new I'm the Problem album. Steel guitar enters for the second half of the first verse, and from there the arrangement builds, but never explodes to overwhelm the feeling of calm satisfaction he's giving.

Blake Pendergrass, Ernest, Chase McGill, Joe Reeves, Hardy and Ryan Vojtesak helped Wallen write the "I Got Better" lyrics. The singer embodies the message as well as he does the many aching love songs he's dropped over the last half-decade.

Getting over her sounds good on Wallen.

Find the full lyrics below. This new song keeps him pinned in the country music genre as news of his collaborations with out-of-genre artists steal headlines. "I Got Better" isn't any kind of new signature song, but sometimes an artist just needs to release something solid and steady for his original fans to rely on.

Morgan Wallen, "I Got Better" Lyrics:

Everything's still pretty much the same around here / Neighbors still shooting all of next year's deer / Boys still lose 'less they're playing at home / But I got better since you got gone.

I'm still a few too many on a Friday night / I still try to step in when it ain't my fight / I'm still me, don't get me wrong / But I got better since you got gone.

Chorus:

Swear it was like I'll be damned / I'm finally back to being who I am / When we were over, it was overnight / Light came on, it all felt right when it all went wrong / You turned me loose / Wasn't no telling who I'd turn into / But it turns out, me and you together's why it took so long / 'Cause I got better since you got gone.

For a little while there you had me convinced / That my mama was the devil, now we're talking again / My friends you hated ain't said one word / Besides you got better since you lost her.

Repeat Chorus

Ah, baby, since you got gone.

And I ain't saying you're the sleep that I lost / But I never slept this good before / I ain't saying you're the weight on my back / I'm just saying that it ain't there no more.

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, baby, since you got gone.