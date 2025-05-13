You can't get very far into Sam Barber and Avery Anna's "Indigo" lyrics without recalling another color-themed Americana heartbreaker.

To understand the impact of this new song, however, you need to compare the pair to a different set of hitmakers.

As of May 12, 2025, only one song on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart is ranked higher with less radio airplay: Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (No. 13). Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's "I Ain't Coming Back" is in a similar spot (No. 8), but both of these collabs feature stars who are well-known across genres.

"Indigo" (No. 14) is performed by two relative newcomers, and — to be fair — radio is catching up. The ballad is slowly finding more and more programmer ears, something "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan never truly did in 2022.

The songs are similar in a "for fans of" kind of way. Barber — an enigmatic 22-year-old from Missouri — first found success on TikTok, then in 2022, notched a big rock hit with "Straight and Narrow." His music combines earnest vocals with mostly acoustic guitars and clever rhymes and metaphors.

"I used to shine bright like gold, but now I'm all indigo / My colors are darker and cold / I think it's time that I went home," he sings during the chorus of "Indigo."

Anna can be found on two songs from Barber's Restless Mind album (2024). That 28-song project is a streaming giant that's raised her profile, as well.

While the lyrics create images that pop like boba in your brain, it's their harmonies that make "Indigo" work.

Sam Barber (Feat. Avery Anna), "Indigo" Lyrics:

(Sam Barber)

I know you're worried at night that I won't find my way / And I'm tired of lying to myself just to get through each day / My head says I should have never left / And that my feet will soon lead to my death.

Pre-Chorus:

I’m starting to question / If God’s trying to teach me a lesson / I'm starting to wonder / If my true colors changed since I left ya.

Chorus:

I used to shine bright like gold, but now I'm all indigo / My colors are darker and cold / I think it's time that I went home / And I don't understand why I always feel dead and alone / I used to shine bright like gold / Now I'm all indigo.

(Avery Anna)

Gave up a piece of my heart then I turned to run / My head is in the clouds but I don't feel close to the sun / And the light fades away from my face and the tears fall like rain / So I turn all my words into faith, hope it's me that they save.

