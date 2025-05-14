10 Sam Barber Songs Every New Fan Should Hear
In just a few short years, Missouri farm boy Sam Barber has become one of the buzziest new Americana-leaning country artists on the internet.
You might know him from a short stint on American Idol, where he auditioned for the show's 20th season. Though he received a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, he was eliminated shortly afterward, and his performances on the show never aired.
More likely, you might know him from TikTok, where he's been steadily amassing a following since 2021, with covers of hits from Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Lumineers, Tyler Childers and more.
Barber brought grit and authenticity to the platform, and fans took notice: His star has been rising, both online and at his shows, over the past couple of years.
Barber might not be on many mainstream country fans' radars yet, but he's certainly a songwriter's songwriter with a hefty base of supporters. He even contributed to the star-laden Twisters soundtrack, leaning into the "rock" side of his country-rock identity for that performance.
He frequently receives Zach Bryan comparisons, thanks to his acoustic, singer-songwriter-focused foundation and his focus on topics like mental health, demons, and world-weary heartache.
But if you're a fan of Bryan's music who's sick of all the Bryan-related personal drama, Barber might be an artist worth looking into: He puts his own spin on a similar musical style, but he's not such a polarizing figure.
From covers to rockers to duets to introspective ballads, this list covers all of Barber's musical sides. Find Sam Barber's best songs here.
