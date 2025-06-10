The Zach Top / Alan Jackson comparisons won't end with his new song, "Good Times & Tan Lines." The guitar pickin' and summertime theme immediately remind one of the Country Music Hall of Famer's biggest hit.

Top shared the song as a way to introduce his next album.

Ain't in It for My Health drops Aug. 29.

It's the follow-up to Cold Beer & Country Music, which produced a pair of hits in "Sounds Like the Radio" and "I Never Lie."

Top is currently on tour with Dierks Bentley.

Carson Chamberlain and Wyatt McCubbin joined Top to write the lyrics to "Good Times & Tan Lines." The uptempo cut celebrates summertime like Jackson did with "Chattahoochee" in 1993.

However, no one will mistake it for an interpolation. This is simply the kind of country song that needs to be written and recorded every decade or two.

Zach Top, "Good Times & Tan Lines" Lyrics:

Little bit of dust, little bit of smoke / Following a Chevy down a gravel road / Headin’ to a spot, everybody knows / Cannonball swingin’ from an old freight rope / Talkin’ bout …

Chorus:

Good times and tan lines / Cold beer and summer nights / That was all there was to life / Good times and tan lines / Good, good times and tan lines.

FM on, coolers on the ground / Dig through the ice and pass ‘em around / Waitin’ on the hot sun to go down / Little skinny dippin’ when the moon comes out / That sounds like …

Repeat Chorus

Nothin’ but timе / Nothin’ to lose / Guess therе really wasn’t nothing else to do / But load up the truck and just take off / Back then buddy we had ‘em all / I’m talkin’ about.

Repeat Chorus