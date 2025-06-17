There is one fan comment beneath a YouTube video for Kane Brown's "2 Pair" that is as informative as it is crass.

Fans are overwhelmingly supportive of the song, with several praising the energy and spirit of his vocals. Then there's the hater who said, "Sounds like a Shaboozey throwaway."

That's not really fair to Brown or Shaboozey, but there is a sonic similarity between "2 Pair" and hits like "A Bar Song" and "Good News." Moody guitars and reserved rhythms try hard to keep the top on what will soon be a banger, and it works for about a verse.

Then comes the chorus and everybody's hands are in the air, no matter what the song's message is. This explosion of energy hits hard on the radio, on stage and at the club.

Brown has been on this path for years. He's the format leader for out-of-genre collaborations, and his creative team usually includes partners on the other side of pop's mainstream center: Blackbear, early Khalid, Swae Lee and Marshmello are a few. The latter joined him for "Miles on It," a multi-genre smash from 2024.

Honestly, his great trick is keeping one foot in country music while the other swings freely in other genres. Jelly Roll might be the only other artist who walks this tightrope, but he hasn't been doing it as long as Brown.

"2 Pair" is no different. There's no duet partner, but two of the song's writers (Ian Franzino and Andrew Haas) come from pop, while the others (Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free) are helping lead the next generation of artists that are as willing to borrow from pop and hip-hop as any before them.

Shaboozey and Brown got to a similar location via different paths, and lyrically they choose to sing about different realities. Brown is a family man still looking to assert his sense of style. That's an original topic in country music — an acceptable variation on the work hard/play hard axiom that's so often relied on by country men.

It's also a risk. Will the radio audience (still an important part of Brown's success) find themselves in that message? Think about it — there haven't been too many songs about wardrobe from a male perspective.

In some ways, "2 Pair" is a bellwether song for what's to come in country music. To that end, it was the No. 2 most added song at country radio this week. That's a good sign for Brown and his fans.

Kane Brown, "2 Pair" Lyrics:

Hey I like the snakeskin / I like them Buckaroos / I like my leather shined up with a shade of blue / I like the black cherry alligator pointed toe / I wear 'em out till there's holes on the outsole.

Pre-chorus:

They go with everything / I take 'em everywhere / Lil' mama came with a man, but she still starin' / Damn, I probably don't need no more / But the second I walk through the door, I tell 'em …

Chorus:

Give me two pairs of Luccheses / All-white shirt and some bootcut jeans / I'll go all night, stomping to the beat / I just got a check, blew it all on my feet like / Ooh, ooh / Ain't s—t you can tell me, I feel like Nelly / Give me two pairs of Luccheses / All-white shirt and some bootcut jeans, yeah.

Hey I need some for work / I need some for church / I need some for getting down dirty in the dirt / So I'll take them Badlands I'll take them High Plains / The way they sitting, buddy, you can tell they handmade.

Repeat Pre-chorus

Repeat Chorus X 2

