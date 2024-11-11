Meghan Patrick ‘Golden Child’ Album Is for Anyone Seeking Healing

Meghan Patrick says she hopes “Blood From a Stone” — the first song on her new Golden Child album — saves a life.

In a way, it saved hers.

The project is her American debut after a tremendous amount of success in Canada, but she doesn’t scoff at the label.

“I’ve been playing in bands since I was 13. I got my first record deal about 10 years ago,” she shares. “But this feels like the first record where I really, truly went all in on myself.”

The 18 songs are honest, but not depressing. They’re personal but universal. They’re courageous in that they’re the first products from a woman shedding expectations and a want for external validation. “Success” was not pre-defined.

“It was also a test of my faith as well,” Patrick shares. “I was really putting my faith in that if I was truly being honest and listening to God and to things around me — to my gut — I knew that it would be successful.”

She didn’t hesitate to name the most important song on the record. “Blood From a Stone” describes severing a toxic relationship with a loved one, in this case her mother. Patrick has heard from enough fans to understand the stigma around what she’s describing and how that creates a cycle of bad decisions and relationships.

She’s lived that too.

“It is uncomfortable for me to have to explain to somebody why I don’t have a relationship with my mother,” she says. “Because if you haven’t been abused by somebody in your family than it’s hard to conceive how you could ever just not speak to that person.”

Meghan Patrick Golden Child Album Cover Riser House Records loading...

Much of the album is from the perspective of a woman who’s proudly not 22 years old, or really all that close. We didn’t ask, but Patrick sings about being on the “Other Side of 25” and about the advice she’d give her younger self.

“So wear your diamonds on the inside / 'Cause everything that glitters ain't golden, child,” she sings to close the chorus of “Golden Child,” her current single.

In 2022, Patrick married country singer Mitchell Tenpenny and he’s found across Golden Child too. “Letting Go of You” is an acoustic ballad about living the road life on opposite coasts.

“The Sweet Spot (Mitchell’s Song)” describes a reconciliation after a fight.

Both songs find hooks in the nuances pondered during quiet moments between storms. A sense of optimism comes from getting to the other side.

"That's what a lot of the record is about is healing and empowerment from that healing," Patrick shares. "Figuring out who you are and learning to love that person."

