Meghan Patrick is one of country music's most honest, unfiltered artists, and that depth is one reason why she's one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Meghan Patrick?

Meghan Patrick is a country singer-songwriter who was born in Ontario, but has been based in Nashville for years as she chases her musical dreams.

With artists including John Prine, Waylon Jennings and Neil Young among her primary influences, her songs are raw and honest, but also written to a higher standard than much of country radio's current fare.

Patrick is currently signed to Riser House Records in Nashville, which released her most recent album, Golden Child, in 2024.

What Are Meghan Patrick's Top Songs?

Patrick has scored a string of hits in Canada, including "Walls Come Down," which hit No. 1 in 2018 and is her biggest hit to date in Canada.

"Golden Child" is her biggest hit in the U.S., reaching No. 17 in 2024.

What Are Meghan Patrick's Career Highlights?

Patrick has landed a long string of hits in Canada, and she's won multiple CCMA Female Artist of the Year accolades, as well as 19 CMA Ontario Awards.

She's earned more than 150 million streams, and CMT included her in its Next Women to Watch in 2025.

What's Next for Meghan Patrick in 2026?

Patrick released a deluxe version of Golden Child in January, and she's spending a chunk of 2026 on the road, according to her official website.

She's also recently released a new song titled "Safe Place to Break."

Parick is slated to perform at the CRS New Faces of Country Music showcase in Nashville in March, which is considered a rite of passage for rising country stars and a predictor of future success.