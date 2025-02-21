5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Feb. 15-21, 2025)

A Country Music Hall of Fame artist announced a massive summer tour, while two of the most reliable hitmakers of the 21st century revealed they'll be hitting the road soon, too.

Post Malone also extended his tour this week. His Big A-- World Tour added nearly 20 new shows overseas, and almost all of them include Jelly Roll. He's not the only artist thinking international in 2025.

Find a full list of the most important country tours announced (or extended) this week below. In each case, the new dates are a part of the tour poster. You'll also find on sale information and opening acts, if available.

Notes: Zach Top and the Band Loula will open.

Tickets: Tickets for most shows went on sale on Feb. 21.

Meghan Patrick and Ashland Craft's Rollin' Stoned Tour

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now.

Old Dominion's How Good Is That World Tour

Notes: Ernest and Redferrin will open.

Tickets: Tickets for most shows go on sale on Feb. 28.

Notes: Jelly Roll is joining Post Malone for this tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Feb. 21.

Notes: No opening acts announced.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Feb. 21.