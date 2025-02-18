Vince Gill Plans a Sprawling Summer Trek to Mark 50 Years of Touring
Vince Gill has been keeping busy on tour with the Eagles in recent years, including the band's current residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas — but he's still holding down his solo performing career, too.
On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Gill announced a 2025 summer tour that will include more than 30 dates and conclude with four nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
This year's shows also happen to mark 50 years since Gill first started his career as a touring artist.
"I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up," the singer says in a press release. "All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did."
Since those early beginnings, Gill has become one of the most revered musicians in the country genre, and his songwriting and musicianship skills span into the rock and pop genres, too. In the '90s, he placed four No. 1 solo hits on the country charts, and he's also hit the top spot as a featured artists with multiple duet partners.
His summer 2025 tour will feature an all-star backing band including Wendy Moten, who was his singing partner during his Ryman Auditorium residency in 2022.
Jim "Moose" Brown, Tom Bukovac, Eddie Dunlap, Jedd Hughes, John Jarvis, Jimmie Lee Sloas, Billy Thomas and Jeff White are all also included in the lineup.
Tickets for Gill's summer tour go on sale Friday (Feb. 21), with the exception of a few shows, where tickets will be available at a later date. Check the singer's website for full details.
Vince Gill Summer 2025 Tour Dates:
May 8 --Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Main Theater
May 9 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
May 10 -- Reading, Pa. @Santander PAC
May 15 -- Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Baltimore
May 16 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
May 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre
May 22 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre
May 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
May 24 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Riverside Theater
May 29 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort – The Cove
May 30 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Casino – Lucas Oil Live
May 31 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
June 5 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
June 6 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC
June 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater
June 12 -- Durham, N.C. @ DPAC
June 13 -- Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
June 14 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
June 19 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
June 20 -- Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
June 21 -- Evans, Ga. @ Columbia County PAC – Ron C. Cross Theatre
July 10 -- Tysons, Va. @ Capitol One Hall
July 11 -- New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
July 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Hall
July 24 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
July 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
July 26 -- Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center – Robert S. Whitney Hall
July 31 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
Aug. 1 -- Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
Aug. 2 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Playhouse Square - Connor Palace
Aug. 8 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 15 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
