Vince Gill Plans a Sprawling Summer Trek to Mark 50 Years of Touring

Vince Gill has been keeping busy on tour with the Eagles in recent years, including the band's current residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas — but he's still holding down his solo performing career, too.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Gill announced a 2025 summer tour that will include more than 30 dates and conclude with four nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

This year's shows also happen to mark 50 years since Gill first started his career as a touring artist.

"I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up," the singer says in a press release. "All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did."

Read More: The Surprising Reason Why the Eagles Don't Play Any Vince Gill Songs

Since those early beginnings, Gill has become one of the most revered musicians in the country genre, and his songwriting and musicianship skills span into the rock and pop genres, too. In the '90s, he placed four No. 1 solo hits on the country charts, and he's also hit the top spot as a featured artists with multiple duet partners.

His summer 2025 tour will feature an all-star backing band including Wendy Moten, who was his singing partner during his Ryman Auditorium residency in 2022.

Read More: Vince Gill Admits He Doesn't Like a Lot of His Own Records

Jim "Moose" Brown, Tom Bukovac, Eddie Dunlap, Jedd Hughes, John Jarvis, Jimmie Lee Sloas, Billy Thomas and Jeff White are all also included in the lineup.

Tickets for Gill's summer tour go on sale Friday (Feb. 21), with the exception of a few shows, where tickets will be available at a later date. Check the singer's website for full details.

Vince Gill Summer 2025 Tour Dates:

May 8 --Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Main Theater

May 9 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 10 -- Reading, Pa. @Santander PAC

May 15 -- Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Baltimore

May 16 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

May 22 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Orpheum Theatre

May 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

May 24 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Riverside Theater

May 29 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort – The Cove

May 30 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Casino – Lucas Oil Live

May 31 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

June 5 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

June 6 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston PAC

June 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

June 12 -- Durham, N.C. @ DPAC

June 13 -- Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

June 14 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

June 19 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

June 20 -- Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

June 21 -- Evans, Ga. @ Columbia County PAC – Ron C. Cross Theatre

July 10 -- Tysons, Va. @ Capitol One Hall

July 11 -- New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

July 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Hall

July 24 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

July 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

July 26 -- Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center – Robert S. Whitney Hall

July 31 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Aug. 1 -- Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

Aug. 2 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Playhouse Square - Connor Palace

Aug. 8 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 15 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium