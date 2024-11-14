Vince Gill Admits He Doesn’t Like a Lot of His Own Records: Here’s Why

Vince Gill recently sat down for a long chat with friend and fellow country legend Clint Black on Talking in Circles With Clint Black on Peacock TV. They got to discussing their careers and the song choices they have made in the past.

Black admitted that he is always listening to other artists' records, even to this day, because he is still trying to better his own sound.

That's when the focus turned to Gill, and he made the startling revelation that he doesn't even like a lot of his own records.

The "When I Call Your Name" singer said:

"I go back and look at my records and I don't like a lot of them. You know, I like some of them, but I don't like them all."

Black kind of smirked and leaned in as if he knew he had touched on some gold and wanted to hear more from the country legend.

Gill continued, "I don't like every song, I don't like every record, I think that's part of the process."

Black then chimed in with, "Tell us which ones we shouldn't listen to, then," at which the studio audience and Gill all laughed out loud.

Gill then dropped another bomb on us by saying, "Oh, they're very obvious." Black said what we were all thinking in that it might be obvious to Gill, but not the rest of us, who think his voice and execution are flawless on every song he is a part of.

"I listen to an old record, and I won't like the snare sound, or I won't like the reverb. You should get better, the more you do it," Gill observes.

Gill went on to say that he thinks he sings, writes and plays better now than he ever has over his decades-long career.

