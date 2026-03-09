Country riser Meghan Patrick stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat with me about her deluxe version release of her 2024 record, Golden Child.

We got to talking about some of the powerful and emotional tracks on the record, most specifically the title track, and Patrick opened up about her broken relationship with her mother.

How Did Meghan Patrick's Relationship With Her Mom Influence "Golden Child"?

Patrick said, "I think there's lots of songs about toxic relationships, but people shy away from talking about toxic relationships with parents and I think with mothers specifically."

"I think in country music mothers are always revered in songs and it's like 'I just don't relate to that, that was not my experience.' I think there is a lot of shame and guilt that comes around women who have really difficult relationships with their mothers."

"I wanted to take that stigma away and I wanted to put the message out there for anyone who has struggled with their relationship with their mother that you are not a bad person for setting the boundaries that you have to set to become a better version of yourself," the singer continued.

Is There New Music From Meghan Patrick?

Yes. Patrick just released a deluxe version of her 2024 album, Golden Child, originally released in Oct. 2024.

The deluxe adds six new songs, which according to the press release "serve as the emotional resolution to an era defined by reflection, resilience, and reclamation, not rewriting the story, but finishing it on her own terms."

