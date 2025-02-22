There's a certain kind of reaction Tucker Wetmore might be getting used to when he drops new songs. His latest, "3,2,1," is no different.

Response to the up-tempo breakup song was overwhelmingly positive, but fans are gonna fan so, no surprise, right? It's social media responses like this that are unique to the "Wind Up Missin' You" singer:

"When you know all the lyrics to a song before it dropped lol," says @opalsugalite on Instagram.

There are more like it.

"Waited for like a month and this didn't disappoint," says @monkeeofficial on YouTube.

Then there are remarks like this one from @Stella.Peters6: "3, 2, PLEASE DROP DRINKIN BOOTS WITH IT!!"

Wetmore's fans are an intense bunch that show up and learn the music well before streaming services or radio stations can play it. That was the thread of a lengthy conversation around his massive 2024 single during CRS in Nashville this week. An unofficial scan finds most in agreement that "3,2,1" is his best effort yet.

It's certainly the catchiest. Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds wrote the latest from Wetmore's just announced What Not To album (April 25). The lyrics are filled with regret, while the banjo-fed arrangement pulls you close before the kind of chorus that wins awards.

"Turn the key in 3, 2 .... One day you called me baby," he sings. The full lyrics to Wetmore's "3,2,1" can be found below. Officially it's third release to radio after "Wind Up Missin' You" and "Wine Into Whiskey," gold certified hits from the RIAA.

"Yeah dude just keeps getting better," one fan shared beneath the lyric video on YouTube.

"I agree so hard it isn't even funny," answered @BrayleeJefferson-v2u.

Tucker Wetmore, "3,2,1" Lyrics:

Standin' on my step kinda felt like freedom / Malibu one suitcase short of leavin' / You were the driver, I was the reason / There was mascara on your shirt / If I'da known where that left turn was leadin' / You'da seen me runnin' in a rearview / Like you tied my heart to your car / Turn the key in three, two.

Chorus:

One day you called me baby / These days it's only eighty / Proof you probably hate me / I don't blame you, I blame me / For them sunset taillights sinkin', tonight I'm just thinkin' / Three words, too late, damn girl / You’re the one that got away.

Countin' on a bottle to flood these memories / They're still floatin' and it's almost empty / Take the whiskey rain of this century to drown you out / Make you do a U-turn / If it was me it was up to / Girl, just like that, I'd take you back in three, two …

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, in about three, two

Repeat Chorus