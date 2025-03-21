Jelly Roll's long-term appeal for salvation shows no sign of wearing on fans. "Heart of Stone" is his next radio single, and it's got all the makings of his eighth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The first seven have spent nearly 20 weeks at the top of the charts. Only "Chevrolet" — a duet on Dustin Lynch's last album — deviates from his brand as country music's go-to for inspiration, hope and honesty. "Dear lord, can you help me," he sings to open "Heart of Stone." He's literally talking to God because he needs a favor.

Blake Pendergrass, Shy Carter and Zach Crowell teamed with Jelly Roll for the lyrics to his new radio release from the Beautifully Broken album. He begins over little more than acoustic guitar, but the up-tempo prayer soon fills out to match the strength of past productions.

The Entertainer of the Year nominee's big test will come in releasing a different kind of song to country radio, but there's no rush. In 2025, country fans have an endless appetite for music to help through difficult situations. Jelly Roll is their walking, talking playlist for this sub-genre.

Jelly Roll Heart of Stone Cover Art BBR Music Group loading...

Jelly Roll, "Heart of Stone" Lyrics:

Dear Lord, can you help me / I've fallen out of grace / I'm crawlin' back to heaven from this hell on earth I made / My blood has gotten heavy, there's metal in my veins / It's runnin' like the river, filled with all of my mistakes.

Get our free mobile app

Pre-Chorus:

On my knees, I'm lookin' up / I need a different kind of drug.

Chorus:

I'm wide awake and I'm dreaming / Wonderin' where and when I fell apart / Oh, I fell apart / I had enough of my demons / Angels only meet you where you are / And I'm in the dark / Least for now, Lord, I ain't losin' hope / That somehow you can make a heart of gold / From this heart of stone / This heart of stone.

Dear Lord, can you hear me / I'm shackled in these chains / I'm haunted by the lies of every time I said I'd change / I'm slippin' through the shadows, it's weighing on my soul / The lights are shinin' on me, but there ain't nobody home.

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

Repeat Chorus

'Cause I'm wide awake and I'm dreamin'