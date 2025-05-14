The lyrics to Blake Shelton's new radio single "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" don't pull any punches. This isn't a lifestyle for the weak or timid.

Hard work with no guarantees and a devotion to mom, dad and the Bible are hallmarks of the swampy first song from For Recreational Use Only.

"God's Country" is the closest comparison from Shelton's catalog. The lyrics to this new song double down on a theme.

"From the red, white and blue flying high at the farm / To the Boone and Crockett stud on the wall in the barn / Where the magnolias bloom there’s a lab on the lawn / Where your buddy and your boat both got the name John," he sings at each chorus.

Songwriters Beau Bailey, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis and Drew Parker pile on rural references that few will argue do not fit what we know about Shelton and his lifestyle. He may do well in L.A., but he still seems like a guy who, "don't do much thinking 'bout time in a pine box."

With "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," Shelton is working to notch back-to-back solo singles for the first time in eight years. "Texas," his debut on a new record label, reached No. 1 on the Mediabase chart on May 5, 2025, and he's close to doing the same on Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Stay Country Die Trying Cover Wheelhouse Records loading...

Blake Shelton, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" Lyrics:

Lyrics:

Seven generations from a dirt road corn crop / Boots ain’t ever seen easy street / Where a skeeter gets slapped ‘bout as fast a star drops / Roots run deep in this family tree / Oooo bust your ass, still won’t make a killing / Oooo it’s a lifestyle, it ain’t a livin’.

Chorus:

From the red, white and blue flying high at the farm / To the Boone and Crockett stud on the wall in the barn / Where the magnolias bloom there’s a lab on the lawn / Where your buddy and your boat both got the name John / In God we trust / Detroit we rust / Redneck letter testifying / From the born in the cut / ‘Til the day that I’m dust / I’mma stay country or die tryin’.

I don’t do much thinking ‘bout time in a pine box / Sure as hell ain’t scared to go / I’m a hardheaded God fearing man from the boondocks / Chisel that shit on my cobble headstone / Oooo Bible and an almanac up on the shelf / Oooo daddy prayed for rain / Momma prayed for me to stay out of hell.

Repeat Chorus

Oooo baptize me where the waters real muddy / Oooo wash me clean still come up country.

Repeat Chorus