Bailey Zimmerman tapped Luke Combs for a song one figures he understands very well. "Backup Plan" is a working man or woman's anthem with lyrics a dreamer can relate to.

The younger of the two singers began teasing this song just after Easter, and they teamed up to sing "Backup Plan" at Stagecoach last weekend in California. Friday's video drop marks the large-scale debut, however, and the finished version is every bit as guitar-driven as their Instagram tease.

"So if you got a fire don’t lose it / If you got a do or die dream do it / If you got something to prove go on and prove it / Don’t let nobody clip your wings," the men sing at the chorus.

The play on words is that the only "backup plan" you should have is to get "back up" after life knocks you down. It's a simple message wrapped in simple production, with lyrics delivered by two guys seem to know that story well. Combs' ascent to country music stardom was pocked with doubters and doors slammed in his face.

Zimmerman's early career failures are less known, but anyone who chased country music as a career has been told "no" once, twice or a hundred times.

Look for "Backup Plan" to be on a future project from Zimmerman. His last studio album was Religiously (2023), but he's dropped promotional songs like "Holding On" and "New To Country" since. His last single was "Holy Smokes."

Bailey Zimmerman (Feat. Luke Combs), "Backup Plan" Lyrics:

Zimmerman:

So your back's backed up against the wall / And the band wagon's fallen right off / And you’re hearing all the talk about / Maybe you should think about / Whatcha gonna do if it don’t work out / It ain’t about if it makes sense / 'Cause if the boot do, it don’t fit / As far as I can see there ain’t no way to be / Somebody if you’re just gonna quit.

Chorus:

So if you got a fire don’t lose it / If you got a do or die dream do it / If you got something to prove go on and prove it / Don’t let nobody clip your wings / Keep your head down, keep on the blinders / Tune out the doubters and all the closed-minders / If it’s in your blood, falling down ain’t enough / To change who you were born to be / And gettin' back up, that’s the only backup plan you need.

Combs:

Well life’s got a lotta sticks and stones / And a blade that’ll cut you to the bone / But if you’re doing what you love and it kills you / Well, you can live with that all day long.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Yeah gettin' back up, that’s the only backup plan you need.