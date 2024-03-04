Elle King Plays First Show Since Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute

Elle King was back onstage over the weekend as a part of the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz. Her Friday, March 1, performance was the first for the country singer since her botched tribute to Dolly Parton on Jan. 19.

The "Worth a Shot" singer shared a few photos from her show, as well as several behind-the-scenes snaps, including an odd shot of herself with blood running down her chin from her lower lip.

She didn't provide any details about the carousel of pictures, nor the performance itself.

"Ope there she is," King writes in the caption.

What Happened With Elle King's Dolly Parton Tribute?

King was on the lineup for the Grand Ole Opry's tribute to Parton, Opry Goes Dolly, in January. The event was to celebrate the country veteran's 78th birthday, but the headlines coming out of the event were about King's intoxicated performance.

The "Ex's & Oh's" artist admitted onstage she'd had too much to drink after struggling to deliver a cover of Parton's 2001 song "Marry Me."

"Don't tell Dolly. Holy s--t. I swear to God if you guys tell Dolly," the singer warned the audience.

"I'm gonna tell you one thing more: Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f--king hammered," she said at one point during that performance.

King's appearance left fans outraged and even caused the Opry to issue an apology, though King herself has yet to comment.

Dolly Parton's Response to Elle King's Performance

The "9 to 5" singer has since spoken out about King's unfortunate showing that night. The country icon instead focused on King's talent and personality, reassuring everyone that there is no bad blood between the two of them.

"Elle is really a great artist. She's a great girl," Parton told ExtraTV.

"She's been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink. So let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anybody ever could," she continued.

What's Next for Elle King?

After postponing several shows in the month of February, it appears the "Lucky" singer will be back in the swing of things this March. King has quite a few dates on the calendar this month, — including the Country 2 Country Festival in Europe — before resuming U.S. tour dates.