Elle King Postpones a Show After Botched Dolly Parton Tribute

Elle King's upcoming show at famed honky-tonk Billy Bob's Texas has been postponed until September.

The news comes just days after King's tumultuous performance at the Grand Ole Opry's Opry Goes Dolly show on Friday (Jan. 19), which was a celebration of Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

During her time onstage at that event, King appeared visibly drunk, forgot the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me" and told the audience she was "f--king hammered" during an expletive-riddled, rambling tirade.

The Opry issued an apology to fans offended by King's language and behavior, but the singer herself has yet to offer a statement on the incident. In fact, her biggest comment has been no comment at all. It's not clear whether the decision to postpone King's Billy Bob's show was made by the venue, or by the singer and her team.

Billy Bob's confirmed the postponement on social media, naming a new concert date of Sept. 21, 2024. Purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, but refunds are available for the original show, according to the venue's statement.

No correlation was made between the postponement and the Opry Goes Dolly show, but in the comments section of Billy Bob's post, plenty of fans connected the dots.

As of Wednesday (Jan. 24), King's tour calendar lists her next show as a sold-out stop at Shipshewana, Ind.'s Blue Gate Performing Arts Center on Feb. 22.

She's got shows on the books throughout the spring and summer, including solo shows, festival appearances, C2C engagements and a stop on Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour on March 2.