Elle King Postpones More Shows Amid Backlash Over Drunken Performance

Elle King has postponed four more upcoming shows. Her tour calendar is now wiped clean through late March.

The singer announced the postponements via an Instagram Stories slide, also providing makeup dates for all the pushed concerts.

"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can't make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!" King writes.

The announcement marks her first 'statement' on social media since her tumultuous performance at the Opry-mounted Opry Goes Dolly show last Friday (Jan. 19).

During her time onstage during that event, King appeared visibly drunk, forgot the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me" and told the audience she was "f--king hammered" during an expletive-riddled, rambling tirade.

The Opry issued an apology to fans offended by King's language and behavior, but the singer herself has yet to comment on the incident.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), famed honky-tonk Billy Bob's Texas announced that King's show at their venue, which was scheduled for this Friday (Jan. 26), has been rescheduled for September. That show is listed on the singer's Instagram Stories slide as one of the postponed shows.

Neither she nor the venues have drawn any correlation between King's Opry Goes Dolly performance and the postponements, but plenty of fans connected the dots in the comments section of Billy Bob's post.

"If y'all show up hammered to work multiple times would you still expect to have a job? No one's hating 'cause she drinks, but when you can't even remember words to a song that's an issue," one commented opined.

"She made a big mistake but I guarantee you [Dolly Parton] would be the first person to support her getting help and forgiving her too!" another added, expressing a more sympathetic point of view. "We don't have to like her behavior but we do need to remember she is human and made a mistake!"

Elle King Rescheduled Show Dates:

Jan. 26 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas, New Date: Sept. 21

Feb. 22 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, New Date: March 21

Feb. 23 -- Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino, New Date: March 29

Feb. 24 -- Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino, New Date: March 30

Feb. 25 -- Wakegan, Ill. @ Genessee Theatre, New Date: March 22