‘My Boy’ Hitmaker Elvie Shane Gears Up for Full-Length Debut Project, ‘Backslider’

Hot on the heels of his viral breakout hit, "My Boy," Elvie Shane is planning the release of his full-length studio debut, Backslider. The 15-song collection promises to be a gritty, authentic look into Shane's personal journey and as a musician, and its tracklist also reveals a duet with Tenille Townes, called "Nothin' Lasts Forever."

Earlier this year, "My Boy" grabbed fans' attention as the heartstring-tugging ballad based off Shane's real-life story of forging a relationship with his stepson. His full-length collection will double down on that story-focused authenticity, delivering 15 tracks that were all co-written by the artist.

But while "My Boy" — which is currently inside country radio's Top 5 — tells a specific story that's personal to the singer's life, he says his new album is just as focused on the kinds of universal feelings and experiences that, in one form or another, he shares with all his listeners.

"It's about more than just me. Whether you're from the United States or the other side of the world, we've probably experienced the same things: Heartbreak, family trouble, love ... the yearning for a better life," Shane reflects. "These songs are my personal stories written so they rhyme...but I think they are stories that happen to each and every one of us."

Backslider is due out on Oct. 29, and is currently available for pre-order.

Elvie Shane's Backslider Track List:

1. "I Will Run" (Elvie Shane, Doug Johnson, Adam Wood)

2. "Love, Cold Beer, Cheap Smoke" (Elvie Shane, Russell Sutton, Drew Green)

3. "Sundays in the South" (Elvie Shane, Derrick Southerland, Albert E. Brumley)

4. "Sundress" (Elvie Shane, Doug Johnson, Adam Wood)

5. "County Roads" (Elvie Shane, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles)

6. "Rocket Science" (Elvie Shane, Joybeth Taylor, Jakob Miller, Oscar Charles)

7. "My Kinda Trouble" (Elvie Shane, Erik Dylan, Ray Fulcher)

8. "Kickin' Stones" (with The Fletch) (Fred Eltringham, Steve Mackey, Rob McNelley, Tom Bukovac, Kris Donegan, Matt Nolen)

9. "Saturday Night Me" (Elvie Shane, Doug Johnson, Adam Wood)

10. "My Boy" (Elvie Shane, Russell Sutton, Nick Columbia, Lee Starr)

11. "Heartbreaks & Headaches" (Elvie Shane, Dakota Payton)

12. "Nothin' Lasts Forever" (with Tenille Townes) (Elvie Shane, Luke Preston, Oscar Charles, Matt Willis)

13. "Keep on Strummin’"(Elvie Shane, Dan Couch, Oscar Charles, Clinton Payton)

14. "My Mississippi" (Elvie Shane, Jakob Miller)

15. "Miles" (with My Mama) (Elvie Shane, Jonathan Sherwood, Luke Preston)