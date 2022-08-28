Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour touched down in Nashville on Friday night (Aug. 26,) with opening acts Dustin Lynch and Elvie Shane each giving a high energy set before Bentley's 30-plus song headlining performance at the city's Bridgestone Arena.

Though the star's signature brand of amped-up, rock-flavored country was the main fare of the evening, Bentley's fans already know he's got a penchant for bluegrass -- and he shares that predilection with Shane, who hails from Kentucky and has been known to inject some bluegrass flair into his own songwriting style.

During a live duet performance, Shane and Bentley selected "Bad Angel" -- a cut off of Up on the Ridge, Bentley's bluegrass album from 2010. Miranda Lambert and Jamey Johnson are Bentley's duet partners in the studio version of the song, but during their time on the Bridgestone Arena stage, Shane, Bentley and Bentley's band lit up the crowd with a jam session version that felt raucously at home in downtown Nashville.

After the show, Shane tweeted his appreciation for the moment. "I'll tell my grandkids about this night when I'm old and wrinkly and no one gives a damn about my hillbilly a--," he wrote in the caption of his post, on top video footage of the special moment.

"Sincere gratitude to [Dierks Bentley] for being so welcoming last night," Shane continued. "Singing some bluegrass in [Bridgestone Arena] was proof that it is Broadway's biggest honky tonk."

According to the Tennesseean, Bentley's Nashville show also featured his love of '90s, with a show-closing appearance from his band's alter-ego, the Hot Country Knights. The Knights, led by the aviator-wearing, be-mulleted Doug Douglason, make frequent appearances at stops on Bentley's Beers on Me Tour.