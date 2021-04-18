Eric Church returned to the stage at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18). The country superstar performed a song titled "Bunch of Nothing" — and wow, was it something.

Church was armed with his signature swagger and gruff to the Ryman stage, burning through the performance of "Bunch of Nothing" like you'd expect from the Chief. Singer Joanna Cotten added her signature, soaring vocals to the three-and-a-half-minute foot stomper. Church co-wrote the song with frequent collaborator Jeff Hyde, who also co-wrote some of Church's biggest hits, including "Springsteen."

"Bunch of Nothing" is one of the new tracks on Church's new triple-album collection, Heart & Soul. The song appears on the final part of the trilogy, Soul, which is set for release on April 23. Church is releasing the album in three separate parts, with the first installment, Heart, already dropping on Friday (April 16).

"Bunch of Nothing" finds the narrator serving as a helpful ear to a friend in a bar who's wishing he knew how to get his lover back after she's left. But he comes up short in trying to give advice on that particular subject:

"I know every hole in the Clinch River / And I know how to find them bass / I know how to tune a six-string Martin / And kick Saturday in the ass / I know how to make that moonshine / I know you want your sunshine back / I know a whole lotta ‘bout a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ / And a whole bunch of nothing ‘bout that," he sings ruefully in the chorus.

Church will embark on his newly announced 2021 Gather Again Tour beginning on Sept. 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The tour takes in 55 dates before wrapping at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 20, 2022.

The country superstar went into the 2021 ACM Awards with nominations for Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year. His collaboration with Luke Combs on "Does to Me" also received a nod for Music Event of the Year, which went to Carly Pearce and Lee Brice in an early award announced before the broadcast.

