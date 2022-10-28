Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video.

The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as its gets transformed into Church's bar. The video also features a time-lapse recording of workers putting up a massive banner with Church's signature aviator glasses and hat with the words "Turn the quiet up," from his song, "Smoke a Little Smoke."

It also announces when fans can expect the bar to open with the words, "Coming 2023." A separate banner is then added on the top simply reading, "Chief's." Church confirms that the bar will open next year in the caption of his post, which reads:

"Turn the quiet up on Broadway. Nashville 2023."

The country star announced the news of his upcoming bar in early 2022. The Tennessean and the Nashville Business Journal reported at the time that Church co-owns the building at 200 Broadway with Ben Weprin, whose AJ Capital Partners purchased it for $24.5 million in October 2021. Country singer John Rich, who owns his own Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ on Music City's iconic street, previously owned the property.

In addition to the six-story bar full of drinks and live music, the space will feature a seated music venue — something that is rare for Broadway bars — as well as a whole hog BBQ restaurant curated by James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott.

Upon announcing the big news, Church said that owning his own bar on Nashville's fabled Lower Broadway is a full-circle moment.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” Church shared with the Tennessean. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream."

The new venue finds Church joining the many other artists who have put their stamp on Downtown Nashville with their own bars, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and more.

While Church works on the opening of his bar, he also announced his own exclusive radio channel, Outsiders Radio, which will launch on SiriusXM on November 4.