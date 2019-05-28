Eric Church and his band spend some time behind bars in the new video for his latest single, "Some of It," which is a sequel to his previous video for "Desperate Man."

The "Desperate Man" video featured Church and his band hijacking their latest album from the record label and personally dropping it on fans' doorsteps, and the "Some of It" video opens with the superstar and his musicians facing the music, sentenced to prison for the crimes they committed in the process.

Directed by Church's longtime collaborator, Reid Long, the video depict's Church's wife and daughter waiting for him at home, writing him letters and talking to him on the phone. His daughter hatches a scheme to let her dad have access to music even while incarcerated, disassembling one of his guitars and riding her bike up to the prison to smuggle it in a few pieces at a time.

According to Nashville's Tennessean newspaper, the video was filmed at the same prison in Mansfield, Ohio, where The Shawshank Redemption was shot, and the clip references that film several times as Church carries out his scheme with help from some of his fellow inmates. Using it, he writes a song based around the letters his daughter has sent him — a song that becomes "Some of It."

Church debuted the new video on Saturday night (May 25) prior to his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium before posting the clip online. Watch Eric Church's "Some of It" video by clicking on the clip at the top of the story.

