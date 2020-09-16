Eric Church had the most 2020 accessory on the ACM Awards "red carpet" on Wednesday night (Sept. 16): a facemask. The country rocker donned a plain blue surgical mask as he posed for cameras while headed into the awards show.

While the 2020 ACM Awards did not include a traditional red carpet, due to social distancing guidelines, some performers still stopped to let photographers snap a few pictures as they headed into the Grand Ole Opry House. Church's blue mask is a pop of color against his dark jeans, T-shirt and jacket.

Church is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. During the show, he'll also be performing his latest single, "Stick That in Your Country Song," and during an opening medley that includes all five 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees.

The 2020 ACM Awards begin at 8PM ET on CBS. Performers will be stationed at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe; it's the first time the show is being held in Nashville. Keith Urban is hosting.