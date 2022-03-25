It might be cliché, but Erin Kinsey's new song "I Got You" really is a great way to meet the promising new country singer. Taste of Country readers can watch the new music video for the track first through this exclusive premiere.

"Depending on the day," Kinsey says, laughing, "it's based on either my boyfriend or the dog."

A listen to the pop-friendly song from the Texan's just-released 40 East EP leaves one thinking about that special someone who truly makes day-to-day life extraordinary. Kinsey is all smiles throughout the outdoor music video. If you've fallen in love with her radio single "Just Drive," you'll dig this one, too.

"If home is where the heart is I can't lose / 'Cause I got you," Kinsey sings.

The 21-year-old newcomer from Rockwall, Texas, (a suburb of Dallas) has known she wanted this career since she was 11 years old, and she began actively chasing it soon after she graduated high school. That's when she moved to Nashville full time to work on songwriting. Barrett Baber and Lonnie Fowler helped her pen "I Got You."

"'I Got You' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. It has all of my favorite things in it, and if a singular, three-minute song could describe me, it would be this one," she says.

With over a million monthly listeners on Spotify and a social media following artists with a backpack of hits would envy, it's clear Kinsey's vision is more formed than many her age. We won't end this article with another cliché and say she's "wise beyond her years" (well, maybe we just did), but we will promise that if you like what Taylor Swift started before turning to pop music, and you enjoy Kelsea Ballerini's confident vulnerability, you'll be able to take a satisfying bite out of 40 East, available now at all digital streaming providers.

