Rising country star Erin Kinsey loves her boyfriend and believes that someday, they just might get married. But when asked if she could be so spontaneous as to pack up and get married in Las Vegas, she has only one thought.

“I think my parents would me murder me,” the Texas native says with a laugh during an interview with Taste of Country.

Indeed, Kinsey's new song, “Vegas,” doesn’t have as much to do with eloping to some seedy chapel in Sin City as it does with feeling so strongly about someone that you could see yourself doing something just that crazy.

“It’s a song about just loving someone so much that you are ready to start forever tomorrow,” says Kinsey of the song she wrote just over a year ago alongside fellow songwriters Brinley Addington and Barrett Baber in a span of just over two hours. “When we went in the writing room, I had this idea about just getting married in Vegas. I had started on the melody, which ended up being the chorus. And by the time it was done, it turned into one of the most fun writing sessions I've ever been a part of.”

And making the music video, which premieres exclusively on Taste of Country, was just as much fun.

“I've never been in a studio like that, where you went from one backdrop to the other one that looks completely different,” says Kinsey of filming the video at Nashville’s Bella Selfie Boutique. “The ones we used mostly were these ones that had a ton of metallic things behind them. It ended up looking like we were in a million different places, but really, all the video scenes were shot all in the same room. It was so cool.”

Even more exciting to Kinsey was her wardrobe for the music video, which included a white jumpsuit that she made sure was Vegas-ready.

“It was actually just plain white at first, so we got some jewels and put it on there,” remembers Kinsey, who made her Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year. “It is the most extra thing I've ever worn by far.”

Of course, picking the follow-up to Kinsey’s debut single “Just Drive” was no easy task for the 21-year-old. But like so many other times in her career thus far, she let the fans help her out.

“Tik Tok is all about instant honesty,” she says with another laugh. “So, I had shared ‘Vegas’ on there and I was actually shocked that ‘Vegas’ was one of the ones that got the better responses. I mean, it’s really country, and Tik Tok is typically a younger audience. I didn't know how people would feel about it.”

Well, they loved it.

“It's one of my absolute favorites to perform live,” says Kinsey, who will head out this fall as an opener on the Dylan Scott tour. “At the end of it, we actually go into ‘Here Comes the Bride’ and me and my band go crazy. We just let loose and go for it.”

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: