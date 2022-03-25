A new country baby is on the way in 2022! Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker is about to be a father of two.

While wishing her husband a happy 38th birthday on social media, Staci Felker also made it known that baby No. 2 is on the way.

"Happy 38th Birthday to the poet and Daddy to my babies! ♥️," she writes in the caption, followed by a series of hashtags that includes "2 under 2" and "Felker Family of 4."

In the photo, the couple stand with their arms around each other, while Staci cradles a baby bump, which is popping out from her fitted black dress.

The Felkers are already parents to Evangelina Hartford, who was born in 2021, hence the two under two remark. The couple kept that pregnancy under wraps until after Evangelina arrived. This time around, however, they're sharing their journey early on.

The country singer and his wife reconciled in 2020 after Staci filed for divorce in 2018 — the same year rumors began swirling about Felker's alleged romance with Miranda Lambert. At the time, the couple had been married for two years.

In August 2020, Felker said he had found sobriety and had reprioritized his life. The two remarried and — as this recent announcement shows — their family is growing. Turnpike Troubadours are also experiencing a rekindling, with the announcement of a new tour running this year after a hiatus in 2019.