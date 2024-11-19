Season 2 of ‘1923’ Is Coming! Here’s Everything We Know

It's been two years since fans were immersed in the Yellowstone origin story, 1923, and while a second installment was promised, viewers have yet to see it. Thankfully, a second season is happening, and reports say production is underway at last.

When Will 1923 Season 2 Premiere?

An official premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, but fans can rest assured filming has begun. It's a safe bet to assume the series will resume in 2025.

Is Season 2 of 1923 Already Filming?

Filming for the new installment has already begun. The show was casting for extras in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, for their filming dates, which were scheduled to begin on Sept. 23.

After that, the show picked up and moved to Butte, Mont., with local news outlets reporting production would be held at a local ranch in Fleecer and in Uptown Butte. Again, a casting call for extras was posted, with filming dates set between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

Julia Schlaepfer confirmed she was back on set with a Nov. 15 post to social media. In the photo, she stands in front of a trailer with her character's name, Alexandra, on it.

Her caption reads, "We are so back @1923official."

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, also shared several photos from Butte on his social media. He didn't provide details about the show and instead kept his caption concise, writing, "Butte is best."

Where Can Fans Watch Season 1 of 1923?

The first season of 1923 streamed exclusively on Paramount+, but recently the show announced good news for those without the service. The series will air on Paramount Network beginning Dec. 8. Fans can tune in right after a new episode of Yellowstone.