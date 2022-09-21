Faith Hill celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her daughter Audrey honored her mother with a touching tribute for the big day.

The 20-year-old, who is the youngest of Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters, posted a video interview filmed early on in Hill's career.

In the clip, a young Hill sits in a rocking chair — sporting big hair and hoop earrings — as she describes the kind of artist she aims to be in country music.

"[I'm] no different from anybody else. I just happened to want to be a singer," she tells the interviewer in her Mississippi accent. "No different from any other dreamer out there."

The video shifts from Hill's interview to clips of the country star doing other things — such as fishing — as she continues to look towards the future of her career.

"I'm just so excited," she says. "I can't even tell you how excited I am. It just doesn't feel real yet, you know? I waited for this all my life, and I'm ready to go."

The then-new artist gives more insight into who she is later on in the interview as she talks about her love for McDonald's, Wendy's and "all that junk food."

"Potato chips and dip, I eat them all the time," she says. "But I guarantee you, a year from now, I'll be saying, 'Salads are my favorite.'"

Snippets of Hill's later career are then inserted into the video as she speaks about her dream of having "the best shows" and "the best videos." The young star narrows down on the most important aspect of her coming career.

"The most important thing is I want to be happy with what I do," she says. "If I can obtain that, then I'll be doing okay for myself." The post serves as a fitting tribute for the country music superstar, and Audrey coupled the video with a simple caption: "I love you mom."

Hill's husband, Tim, also took to social media on Wednesday to wish his wife a happy day. He penned a heartfelt tribute to her along with a slideshow of photos set to his song "My Best Friend."

"You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives," McGraw writes. "We love you baby!"

Hill shares a name with her youngest daughter, as the singer's real name is Audrey Faith Perry. She was born in Ridgeland, Miss., on Sept. 21, 1967, and was adopted as an infant.