Faith Hill was just a young singer with big dreams when she released her debut album in October of 1993 — but that would quickly change, as the album catapulted her to stardom.

Hill had a slow road to success in Nashville. She left her hometown of Star, Miss., at 19 and moved to Nashville, where she worked for country singer Gary Morris as a receptionist. Hill also sold T-shirts for Reba McEntire during her early years in Music City, but she had to bide her time for six years until she finally landed a recording contract of her own.

Hill signed with Warner Bros. Nashville in 1993, and she began working with top Nashville producers Scott Hendricks, Michael Clute and Gary Burr on her debut album, which she titled Take Me As I Am. Hill drew on some of the top songwriters in Nashville for the 10 tracks, including Bob DiPiero, Karen Staley, Burr, Troy Seals and Trey Bruce, and she also co-wrote two songs; "I've Got This Friend," which she recorded as a duet with Larry Stewart, and "Go the Distance."

Released on Oct. 12, 1993, Take Me as I Am was an immediate success, with the album's first single, "Wild One," spending four weeks at No. 1. Hill's next single, a cover of Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart," also reached No. 1. The fourth single and title song from Hill's debut album, "Take Me as I Am," reached No. 2, and the album went on to sell three million copies, launching Hill as one of the most prominent female country singers of her generation.

